Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Assist Saturday
Rodriguez assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.
Rodriguez found another assist Saturday, linking up with Oscar Estupinan in the 62nd minute. This marks his second assist in his past three appearances. That said, he now has one goal and two assists in six appearances during the Clausura season.
