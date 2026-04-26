Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Attempts 11 crosses

Rodriguez generated one shot (one on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Atlético San Luis.

For the second time since spring, Rodriguez has logged double-digit crosses. But unlike the first time, when he recorded 10 accurate crosses, he was far less accurate Saturday. Between the two appearances, Rodriguez has logged two assists on 19 chances created, including 55 crosses (19 accurate).