Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Creates two chances
Rodriguez whipped in seven crosses, creating two chances in Juarez's 1-1 draw against Guadalajara Saturday.
The midfielder continues to be a crossing machine but was unfortunately unable to grab an assist on his service. He did create two chances and has a great chance to get back in the assist column in two weeks against a Puebla side which has conceded 20 goals in league play.
