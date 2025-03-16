Fantasy Soccer
Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez headshot

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Creates two chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Rodriguez whipped in seven crosses, creating two chances in Juarez's 1-1 draw against Guadalajara Saturday.

The midfielder continues to be a crossing machine but was unfortunately unable to grab an assist on his service. He did create two chances and has a great chance to get back in the assist column in two weeks against a Puebla side which has conceded 20 goals in league play.

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez
Juárez
