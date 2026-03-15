Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez headshot

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Delivers assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Rodriguez assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), 17 crosses (10 accurate) and three corners in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Monterrey.

Rodriguez served as a constant threat on the left flank with a season-high 17 crosses, one of which led to Jairo Torres' goal in the 49th minute against Rayados. The Panama international increased his Clausura tally to three assists, with two of those contributions coming in the last three games. His five goal involvements this year make him the team's joint offensive leader alongside Oscar Estupinan. Additionally, Rodriguez is currently the most consistent set-piece taker on the squad.

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez
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