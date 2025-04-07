Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Has three shots and eight crosses
Rodriguez registered three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.
Rodriguez took three shots and attempted eight crosses as well as attempting two corners. He has now taken the second most set pieces in his side and has attempted 40 crosses in his last five matches. He has also taken three shots in three of his last five games.
