Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Provides assist against America

Rodriguez assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over America. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Rodriguez drew the goalkeeper out and delivered a backwards pass that led to Jairo Torres' goal in the fifth minute against the Eagles. Additionally, the left winger created multiple scoring chances for the first time in his last three games, although his numbers dropped in terms of crosses as he didn't have too many set pieces this time. He's in great form with two goals and two assists across eight Clausura 2026 starts, tying as the squad's leader in each of those categories.