Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez headshot

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Rodriguez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Pumas UNAM.

After a month's worth of appearances without a goal or an assist, Rodriguez got back on form in that regard. He has one goal and three assists for four G/A on five shots on goal, 20 accurate crosses and 20 chances created across his last 10 appearances.

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez
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