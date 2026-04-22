Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Records assist
Rodriguez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Pumas UNAM.
After a month's worth of appearances without a goal or an assist, Rodriguez got back on form in that regard. He has one goal and three assists for four G/A on five shots on goal, 20 accurate crosses and 20 chances created across his last 10 appearances.
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