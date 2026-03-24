Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez headshot

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Rodriguez had three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Tigres UANL.

Rodriguez started on the left flank and recorded the most crosses in the game. He created four chances and also made two tackles. He has now contributed to three goals in the last five games and is up to five goal contributions for the campaign.

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez
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