Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Scores in win over Atlas

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-1 victory over Atlas.

Rodriguez opened the scoring after only 30 seconds of the game as he fired a crossed left-footed strike from inside the box. The left winger took multiple shots for the third game in a row, and the goal was his third direct contribution in seven Clausura appearances. He has become an undisputed starter and one of Bravos' most dangerous attackers alongside Oscar Estupinan.