Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Scores in win over Atlas
Rodriguez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-1 victory over Atlas.
Rodriguez opened the scoring after only 30 seconds of the game as he fired a crossed left-footed strike from inside the box. The left winger took multiple shots for the third game in a row, and the goal was his third direct contribution in seven Clausura appearances. He has become an undisputed starter and one of Bravos' most dangerous attackers alongside Oscar Estupinan.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez See More
