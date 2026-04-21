Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Sends eight crosses in loss

Rodriguez had two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Leon.

Rodriguez didn't find the back of the net in this game, but he was one of the team's most reliable attacking threats, mainly due to his role as a crosser and set-piece taker. Rodriguez should remain heavily involved on offense in Juarez's final two matches of the season, but without much end product to show for, his fantasy appeal will remain relatively low in most formats.