Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Sends in five crosses versus Gallos

Rodriguez had five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Rodriguez bounced back to club action after staying on the bench in the previous match, as he was given rest due to his late return from international duty. The left winger also regained set pieces but shared them with both Monchu and Denzell Garcia during the draw. Having produced two goals and three assists across 12 matches played in the Clausura campaign, Rodriguez should remain one of the team's most valuable attackers in the future.