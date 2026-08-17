Jose Luis Rodriguez News: Logs assist in loss
Rodriguez made an assist, had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate), made two tackles (two won) and three interceptions and drew two fouls during Saturday's 6-1 loss against Monterrey.
Rodriguez was one of his team's few bright spots here despite the heavy loss as he could still put some nice numbers across the board and assisted Oscar Estupinan for what ended up being a consolation goal in the 32nd minute. That's now a goal and an assist over the last two matches for the playmaker, but he'll need much more help to shift Juarez's momentum.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Luis Rodriguez See More
-
World Cup
Panama vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L54 days ago
-
World Cup
Panama vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L57 days ago
-
World Cup
Ghana vs Panama Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L63 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 182 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team99 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Luis Rodriguez See More