Jose Luis Rodriguez headshot

Jose Luis Rodriguez News: Logs assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Rodriguez made an assist, had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate), made two tackles (two won) and three interceptions and drew two fouls during Saturday's 6-1 loss against Monterrey.

Rodriguez was one of his team's few bright spots here despite the heavy loss as he could still put some nice numbers across the board and assisted Oscar Estupinan for what ended up being a consolation goal in the 32nd minute. That's now a goal and an assist over the last two matches for the playmaker, but he'll need much more help to shift Juarez's momentum.

Jose Luis Rodriguez
Juárez
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