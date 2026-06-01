Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Close to full fitness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Gimenez (ankle) has progressed in his recovery and is a likely option for the Uruguayan national team in the upcoming World Cup after coach Marcelo Bielsa said "I would almost say that the time for his full discharge is being extended as a precaution, but he is doing very well.", AUFTV reports.

Gimenez should be ready to appear in international activity after missing the last three games of the campaign with Atletico Madrid. The veteran defender will be reliable for his individual duel strength and could aim to rack up clean sheets if he's able to start in the first few games of the World Cup. In that case, he'll likely join Ronald Araujo at center-back, limiting Sebastian Caceres to a substitute spot.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
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