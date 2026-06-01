Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Close to full fitness
Gimenez (ankle) has progressed in his recovery and is a likely option for the Uruguayan national team in the upcoming World Cup after coach Marcelo Bielsa said "I would almost say that the time for his full discharge is being extended as a precaution, but he is doing very well.", AUFTV reports.
Gimenez should be ready to appear in international activity after missing the last three games of the campaign with Atletico Madrid. The veteran defender will be reliable for his individual duel strength and could aim to rack up clean sheets if he's able to start in the first few games of the World Cup. In that case, he'll likely join Ronald Araujo at center-back, limiting Sebastian Caceres to a substitute spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Maria Gimenez See More
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 14 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics62 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17258 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season312 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Maria Gimenez See More