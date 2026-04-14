Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Confirmed out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Gimenez (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Barcelona, the club posted.

Gimenez will miss a third consecutive game without any clarity on the nature of his issue or a return timeline. His absence is primarily a depth concern given that he has not been a regular starter in recent matches, but with David Hancko (ankle) also unavailable and Marc Pubill suspended, Atletico head into the biggest European fixture of their season with their defensive resources stretched thin. Clement Lenglet and Robin Le Normand are expected to form the central defensive partnership against Barcelona.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
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