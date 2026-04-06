Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Doubtful after missing practice
Gimenez could miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona as he picked up an issue during the last league game and didn't train with the squad Monday, El Observador reports.
Gimenez's status is now unclear following a run of three appearances off the bench across all club competitions. Even if he achieves a quick recovery, his involvement might be limited in the upcoming UCL action, but his absence would reduce the team's defensive depth behind Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Marc Pubill (ribs) and Clement Lenglet. The Uruguayan has made 12 La Liga starts this season but has been frequently limited by injuries and rotation.
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