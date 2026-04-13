Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Misses training, likely out Tuesday

Gimenez (ankle) did not train with the group Monday and is doubtful for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona, according to RNE Deportes.

Gimenez did not train with the group Monday and should be out for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona, having already missed the last two matches due to an undisclosed injury. The potential absence of the Uruguayan is a major blow, with Marc Pubill suspended and David Hancko also potentially unavailable in the back line, while Clement Lenglet is expected to start alongside Robin Le Normand in central defense if he is ruled out again.