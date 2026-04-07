Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Missing with discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Gimenez (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Barcelona, according to his club.

Gimenez is not going to play Wednesday after the defender didn't train Monday, with the defender unable to play due to physical discomfort. This is only a loss of depth for the club, as he has not started in their past three games. However, this does leave them a bit low on depth if an injury or sending off takes place.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
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