Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Not training, timeline unclear

Gimenez (undisclosed) remains unable to train on the pitch with his teammates and has no clear return timeline, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Gimenez has now been sidelined since early April without any clarity on the nature of a issue keeping him away from the training pitch. His absence is primarily a depth concern given his limited role in the starting lineup in recent months, but the continued lack of information from the club makes it impossible to project when the Uruguayan defender might return to contention for Atletico. Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet are expected to see increased playing time for the Colchoneros until he returns.