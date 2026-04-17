Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Remains out
Gimenez (undisclosed) has been confirmed as the only player definitively ruled out of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, according to Atletico Universe.
Gimenez will now miss a fourth consecutive game without any clarity on the nature of his issue, and his absence from La Cartuja extends what has been a frustrating spell on the sidelines for the Uruguayan defender. His omission is primarily a depth concern given his limited role in the starting lineup in recent weeks, but with Atletico's defensive resources already stretched heading into the final, every available body counts for coach Diego Simeone's side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Maria Gimenez See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics18 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17214 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season268 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Maria Gimenez See More