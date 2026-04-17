Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Remains out

Gimenez (undisclosed) has been confirmed as the only player definitively ruled out of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, according to Atletico Universe.

Gimenez will now miss a fourth consecutive game without any clarity on the nature of his issue, and his absence from La Cartuja extends what has been a frustrating spell on the sidelines for the Uruguayan defender. His omission is primarily a depth concern given his limited role in the starting lineup in recent weeks, but with Atletico's defensive resources already stretched heading into the final, every available body counts for coach Diego Simeone's side.