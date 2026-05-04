Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Returns in squad list
Gimenez (undisclosed) is travelling with Atletico's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, the club posted.
Gimenez has been unable to train on the pitch with his teammates since early April and has not featured in the starting lineup in recent months, making his inclusion in the travelling squad a more encouraging development than recent updates had suggested. Whether he features at the Emirates or simply travels as a depth option will depend on how his condition evolves ahead of Tuesday, with Robin Le Normand and David Hancko the established defensive partnership for Atletico's biggest European night of the season.
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