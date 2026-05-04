Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Returns in squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Gimenez (undisclosed) is travelling with Atletico's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, the club posted.

Gimenez has been unable to train on the pitch with his teammates since early April and has not featured in the starting lineup in recent months, making his inclusion in the travelling squad a more encouraging development than recent updates had suggested. Whether he features at the Emirates or simply travels as a depth option will depend on how his condition evolves ahead of Tuesday, with Robin Le Normand and David Hancko the established defensive partnership for Atletico's biggest European night of the season.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Maria Gimenez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Maria Gimenez See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
34 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
230 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
284 days ago