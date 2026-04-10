Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Still sidelined for time being
Gimenez (undisclosed) was absent from Atletico's latest training session Friday and remains unavailable for the time being, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.
Gimenez will miss a second game in a row due to injury without any clear indication of when he will return, leaving his timeline uncertain. The defender has not started in recent matches, so his continued absence is primarily a depth concern rather than a starting lineup issue for coach Diego Simeone. Marc Pubill is expected to hold a larger role in the back line until Gimenez returns.
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