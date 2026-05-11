Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Suffers high-grade ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Gimenez was confirmed with a high-grade ankle sprain in his right ankle sustained during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Celta Vigo, ruling him out for the foreseeable future and effectively ending his season, according to the club.

Gimenez was forced off in the 20th minute and medical tests confirmed the severity of the damage, with the Uruguayan set to undergo physiotherapy and gym rehabilitation with his return to competition dependent on the evolution of the injury. Gimenez ends the campaign with one goal and one assist alongside 27 tackles and 80 clearances across 22 appearances in all competitions, having shown his quality whenever fit for the Colchoneros. The focus now shifts entirely to being ready for Uruguay at the World Cup this summer, with the recovery timeline making any involvement in Atletico's remaining fixtures extremely unlikely as those injuries require at least four weeks to heal.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
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