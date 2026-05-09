Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Taken off after 20 minutes

Gimenez was forced off the field in the 20th minute of Saturday's match against Celta Vigo due to an injury.

Gimenez would leave the field just ahead of the half-hour mark Saturday, suffering from an injury that was too much to play through. With only a few games left in the season, this is something to watch, as a muscle injury could keep him out for the rest of the season. He was replaced by Robin Le Normand, who would likely continue in that spot if Gimenez remains out.