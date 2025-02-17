Jose Maria Gimenez News: Assists in draw

Gimenez made an assist, created two chances, made one tackle, seven clearances, three interceptions and two blocks and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Gimenez had one of his most impressive performances of the year, being a beast at the heart of the defense while also providing a decisive contribution on the attacking end, with an assist for Alexander Sorloth to score the equalizer late in the game. After three consecutive games as an unused substitute in all competitions, the center-back had back-to-back starts and did a great job in both, accumulating two tackles, 13 clearances, four interceptions and three blocks.