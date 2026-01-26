Gimenez made his first start since returning from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of the starting lineup for seven matches and contributed defensively to the clean sheet with two tackles, three interceptions and one clearance. Prior to the injury, he started eight of 10 matches and helped record four clean sheets but had been on the bench for the previous three games as David Hancko and Marc Pubill were preferred as the center-back pairing. While that duo has recently been favored centrally, Gimenez can also be used alongside either, as was the case in this match, a setup that shifted Hancko to left back in place of Matteo Ruggeri.