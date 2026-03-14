Jose Maria Gimenez News: Defensive stalwart

Gimenez had four tackles (two won) and 10 clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Gimenez was a key part of Atletico's clean sheet on Saturday, making 10 clearances and four tackles. He's likely to put up similar numbers Wednesday in the second leg of UCL play against Tottenham, ad Spurs push forward trying to make up a three-goal deficit on aggregate.