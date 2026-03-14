Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez News: Defensive stalwart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Gimenez had four tackles (two won) and 10 clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Gimenez was a key part of Atletico's clean sheet on Saturday, making 10 clearances and four tackles. He's likely to put up similar numbers Wednesday in the second leg of UCL play against Tottenham, ad Spurs push forward trying to make up a three-goal deficit on aggregate.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
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