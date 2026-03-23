Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez News: Error leads to goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Gimenez generated one clearance and one interception in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Real Madrid.

Gimenez replaced Robin Le Normand at halftime and was responsible for the error that led to Federico Valverde's goal in the 55th minute. Gimenez has now had poor back-to-back performances.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
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