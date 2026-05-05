Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez News: Picked for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Gimenez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Arsenal.

Gimenez is with his team Tuesday as they try to make their way to the UCL final, an option from the bench to start. This will give the club some more depth in the defense, a useful option if they find themselves with the lead and defending their net. That said, he will likely only be used if certain scenarios arise.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
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