Jose Maria Gimenez News: Sets up opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gimenez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Real Sociedad.

Gimenez's header from close range allowed Alexander Sorloth to break the deadlock before the fifth minute. Gimenez can be a threat in set-piece situations, but outside of the occasional goal or assist, he doesn't do much offensively. His upside is almost strictly tied to what he can bring to the table from a defensive standpoint.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
