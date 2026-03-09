Jose Maria Gimenez News: Sets up opening goal

Gimenez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Real Sociedad.

Gimenez's header from close range allowed Alexander Sorloth to break the deadlock before the fifth minute. Gimenez can be a threat in set-piece situations, but outside of the occasional goal or assist, he doesn't do much offensively. His upside is almost strictly tied to what he can bring to the table from a defensive standpoint.