Jose Maria Gimenez News: Sets up opening goal
Gimenez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Real Sociedad.
Gimenez's header from close range allowed Alexander Sorloth to break the deadlock before the fifth minute. Gimenez can be a threat in set-piece situations, but outside of the occasional goal or assist, he doesn't do much offensively. His upside is almost strictly tied to what he can bring to the table from a defensive standpoint.
