Jose Maria Gimenez News: Stuck on bench
Gimenez has stayed on the bench each of the last three matches.
Gimenez was a regular in the XI for the first half of the season, but he picked up a muscle injury at the beginning of the year and hasn't won back his spot. A lot of that is because of a change in formation and that Robin Le Normand is healthy again, but Gimenez figures to be the first center-back off the bench when needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now