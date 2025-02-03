Fantasy Soccer
Jose Maria Gimenez News: Stuck on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 6:10am

Gimenez has stayed on the bench each of the last three matches.

Gimenez was a regular in the XI for the first half of the season, but he picked up a muscle injury at the beginning of the year and hasn't won back his spot. A lot of that is because of a change in formation and that Robin Le Normand is healthy again, but Gimenez figures to be the first center-back off the bench when needed.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
