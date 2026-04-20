Jose Pachuca News: Option again

Pachuca has completed a one-match Liga MX suspension and is eligible going forward.

Pachuca has been in and out of the starting lineup this campaign, getting minutes as part of a recently struggling back line. However, he could rack up a few defensive stats if he's involved in the rotation with Eduardo Navarro, Juan Pablo Vargas and Nicolas Diaz in upcoming fixtures. The 20-year-old also scored a goal in one of his eight Clausura appearances.