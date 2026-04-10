Jose Pachuca News: Sent off Friday

Pachuca received a red card during Friday's game against Leon.

Pachuca made the starting lineup to fill in for Nicolas Diaz (suspension) but ended up getting his own ban due to a foul in the second half. Consequently, the change in the initial squad will likely be reverted for the next match against Guadalajara, with Diaz returning to the back line. The young center-back will become available again for an April 21 trip to Monterrey.