Jose Paradela Injury: Forced off in Clausura finale

Paradela was unable to continue playing after picking up a knock in the first half of Sunday's title clash against Pumas, Record reports.

Paradela's performance in the last game of the season lasted 36 minutes, and he was replaced by Gabriel Fernandez. While the severity of his eventual issue is unclear, the No. 10 should have plenty of time to recover as club activity stops for over a month due to the World Cup. He finished the Clausura 2026 tournament with seven goals and five assists over 22 matches played (20 starts).