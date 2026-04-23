Jose Paradela News: Active display in draw

Paradela had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in three crosses (two accurate) and suffered four fouls during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

Paradela was creative as usual in the middle of the park, putting teammates in scoring position and forcing opponents to use fouls to stop him, but this time it didn't translate into actual contributions on the scoresheet. After a huge start of Clausura tournament, with four goals and an assist over the first five starts, the playmaker significantly slowed down, with just a goal and an assist over the next 11 appearances.