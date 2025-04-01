Fantasy Soccer
Jose Paradela News: Assists first goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Paradela assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-0 victory versus Queretaro.

Paradela set up Necaxa's opening goal with a perfect cross that was nodded home by Jose Rodriguez (undisclosed) in the early stages of the first half. Paradela has been Necaxa's best player by a wide margin this season, and his numbers back that up. Through 13 appearances in the Clausura, Paradela has notched five goals, six assists and 29 chances created while also adding 32 shots (14 on target), 60 crosses and 33 corners taken.

Jose Paradela
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
