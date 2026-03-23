Jose Paradela headshot

Jose Paradela News: Assists in draw with Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Paradela assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Paradela flicked a header into Gabriel Fernandez's path, leading to the visitors' lone goal in the 87th minute of this game. The midfielder served as a substitute for the first time in the Clausura campaign, most likely so that he could get some rest following a series of starts in a busy period. Having produced two goals and one assist over his last six matches played across all competitions, Paradela looks set to regain a significant role in terms of both minutes and set pieces for the rest of the season.

Jose Paradela
Cruz Azul
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