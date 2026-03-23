Jose Paradela News: Assists in draw with Mazatlan

Paradela assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Paradela flicked a header into Gabriel Fernandez's path, leading to the visitors' lone goal in the 87th minute of this game. The midfielder served as a substitute for the first time in the Clausura campaign, most likely so that he could get some rest following a series of starts in a busy period. Having produced two goals and one assist over his last six matches played across all competitions, Paradela looks set to regain a significant role in terms of both minutes and set pieces for the rest of the season.