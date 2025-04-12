Jose Paradela News: Assists in loss to Pachuca

Paradela assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Friday's 5-3 defeat against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 28th minute.

Paradela was quite active in an intense match, delivering the pass that led to Diego de Buen's goal in the 53rd minute. In addition to his seventh assist in the current campaign, Paradela raised his average to 2.6 shots per game. With a team-high 13 direct contributions and consistent set-piece numbers, he has had one of the highest offensive upsides in the entire competition throughout the season.