Jose Paradela News: Creates three chances versus Xolos

Paradela generated three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Paradela tied his season-high mark in chances created and set a new best in crosses after four Apertura matches, but it wasn't enough for him to earn an assist this time. The talented playmaker had previously excelled in the Leagues Cup competition, where he notched two goals and one assist over three matches. He'll likely have plenty of chances to get back on track, moving between central and right-wing zones while taking a share of his team's set pieces in most fixtures.