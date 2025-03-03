Jose Paradela News: Credited with assist in loss

Paradela assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Paradela was Necaxa's most creative threat by a wide margin, and one of his nifty passing combinations in the final third allowed him to set up Agustin Palavecino's goal. The playmaker is up to three goals and three assists over his last five Clausura outings, and he's been one of the most talented playmakers in the league this season.