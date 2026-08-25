Jose Paradela News: Fills stat sheet in loss

Paradela had three shots (one on target), created four chances, sent in five crosses (one accurate), made three tackles (two won) and drew two fouls.

Paradela had another nice performance for the losing side, finishing plays, creating for others and helping without the ball and keeps playing the same brand of football that put him among Liga MX's top players. With him and Agustin Palavecino together in midfield, it's hard to imagine a team losing that much as Cruz Azul is right now, but they have all the tools to help them righting the ship while putting up big numbers in the process.