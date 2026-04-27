Jose Paradela News: Involved in two goals Sunday

Paradela scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Necaxa.

Paradela opened the scoring through a left-footed finish in the 52nd minute and completed the pass that led to Agustin Palavecino's goal in the 63rd against his former club. The talented playmaker has moved to a right-wing role under interim manager Joel Huiqui, so he might continue to produce on the flank while taking a few corner kicks in the next few games. His six goals finished as a team-high tally in the Clausura regular season.