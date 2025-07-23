Jose Paradela News: Provides assist in draw

Paradela assisted once to go with five shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

