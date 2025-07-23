Jose Paradela News: Provides assist in draw
Paradela assisted once to go with five shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.
Paradela notched his first assist of the season as he helped equalize the match with a beautiful lobbed through ball in the 90th minute. Additionally, he delivered six crosses, five of which came from corner kicks.
