Jose Paradela News: Provides assist in draw

Paradela assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Guadalajara.

Paradela delivered the final pass before Carlos Rodriguez's goal as he threaded a favorable ball during the 37th minute of the initial leg against Chivas. The Argentine playmaker has found an encouraging late-season resurgence, producing two goals and three assists across his last four appearances. Such momentum should allow him to remain active in an attacking midfield spot while taking occasional corner kicks.