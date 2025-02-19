Jose Paradela News: Provides assist in win

Paradela assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 4-0 win versus Atlas.

Paradela generated the opportunity for Arturo Palma's goal with a low pass from inside the box in the 70th minute against the Rojinegros. The playmaker led his team in chances created and also had a goal disallowed due to a tight offside during the victory. He's in excellent form after racking up two goals and two assists over his last three starts, and his total of six direct contributions is the second-highest on the squad during the current tournament.