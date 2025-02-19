Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Paradela headshot

Jose Paradela News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Paradela assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 4-0 win versus Atlas.

Paradela generated the opportunity for Arturo Palma's goal with a low pass from inside the box in the 70th minute against the Rojinegros. The playmaker led his team in chances created and also had a goal disallowed due to a tight offside during the victory. He's in excellent form after racking up two goals and two assists over his last three starts, and his total of six direct contributions is the second-highest on the squad during the current tournament.

Jose Paradela
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now