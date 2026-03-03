Jose Paradela News: Scores against Santos Laguna
Paradela scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Santos Laguna.
After scoring in four consecutive appearances, Paradela went three games without any goals until Tuesday. By scoring a goal against Santos Laguna, he has five goals across Cruz Azul's last eight games, which account for a majority of his goal-scoring this season.
