Jose Paradela headshot

Jose Paradela News: Scores against Santos Laguna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Paradela scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Santos Laguna.

After scoring in four consecutive appearances, Paradela went three games without any goals until Tuesday. By scoring a goal against Santos Laguna, he has five goals across Cruz Azul's last eight games, which account for a majority of his goal-scoring this season.

Jose Paradela
Cruz Azul
