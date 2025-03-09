Jose Paradela News: Scores, assists in defeat

Paradela scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 defeat to Toluca.

Paradela had an impressive first half at Toluca, setting up Diber Cambindo in the 11th minute and doubling the lead from close range in the 44th. The No. 10 also had a shot that hit the woodwork and was fouled four times while playing behind the striker in a 3-5-1-1 system. He's now the second-best scorer on the team with five goals and one of the league's playmaking leaders for his five assists in 11 matches played this year.