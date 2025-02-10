Jose Paradela News: Scores, assists in win
Paradela scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and four chances created in Friday's 3-2 win over Santos Laguna.
Paradela notched his second goal of the Clausura as he scored a penalty in the 15th minute of the match to extend the lead. Additionally, he registered an assist in the second half which helped them regain the lead. He is now up to four goal contributions in the tournament.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now