Jose Paradela News: Scores in win over Mazatlan

Paradela scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Friday's 3-1 victory over Mazatlan.

Paradela took advantage of a ball that bounced off two defenders to open the scoring in the 30th minute of this game. He came close to doubling his tally through a shot to the post, and he was also active in playmaking tasks while sharing set pieces with Johan Rojas. The Argentinian has been directly involved in at least one goal in each of his last four league matches, recording three goals and two assists over that period.