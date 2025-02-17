Jose Paradela News: Scores vs. Club America

Paradela scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-2 victory versus América.

Paradela needed less than 10 minutes to find the back of the net Friday, as he took advantage of a perfect cross from Johan Rojas to drill an acrobatic shot past Luis Angel Malagon. Paradela has three goals and two assists in seven Clausura appearances so far.