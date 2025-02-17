Fantasy Soccer
Jose Paradela headshot

Jose Paradela News: Scores vs. Club America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 4:42pm

Paradela scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-2 victory versus América.

Paradela needed less than 10 minutes to find the back of the net Friday, as he took advantage of a perfect cross from Johan Rojas to drill an acrobatic shot past Luis Angel Malagon. Paradela has three goals and two assists in seven Clausura appearances so far.

Jose Paradela
Club Necaxa
