Jose Paradela News: Scores vs. Club America
Paradela scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-2 victory versus América.
Paradela needed less than 10 minutes to find the back of the net Friday, as he took advantage of a perfect cross from Johan Rojas to drill an acrobatic shot past Luis Angel Malagon. Paradela has three goals and two assists in seven Clausura appearances so far.
