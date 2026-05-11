Jose Paradela headshot

Jose Paradela News: Scores winner against Atlas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Paradela scored a goal off two shots (both on target) during Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlas.

Paradela was decisive once again for Cruz Azul, this time using a spectacular individual effort to leave behind all defenders and send the ball past the goalkeeper for what was the lone goal of the contest. That's now two goals and two assists over the last three starts for the playmaker, who's heating up again when it matters the most.

Jose Paradela
Cruz Azul
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